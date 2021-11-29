Sarawak has most number of booster dose recipients in the country

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak has the most number of booster dose recipients in the country as 602,180 individuals or 30.4 per cent of its adult population have been given the booster dose as of Saturday (Nov 27).

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali(pix) said Sarawak is the first state to implement booster doses and additional doses starting from Oct 13.

“The target rate of booster dose administration for Sarawak is 2,042,700 individuals,“ he said during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a question from Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (GPS-Igan) who wanted to know the progress of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) for the state of Sarawak and the Igan parliamentary constituency.

Dr Noor Azmi added that in terms of vaccine coverage in Sarawak, as of Nov 27 some 75 per cent of the state's population had received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said this included 91.1 per cent of the adult population aged 18 and above and 85.9 per cent of the adolescent population.

Meanwhile, he said 86.9 per cent of the residents in Igan parliamentary constituency have been fully vaccinated as of Nov 25.-Bernama