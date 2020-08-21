Sarawak longhouses record 120 fire cases, 3 deaths in 5 years

KUCHING: A total of 120 fire outbreaks at longhouses in Sarawak were reported between 2015 and July 31 this year, said its Fire and Rescue Department director, Khirudin Drahman .

He said within that period, three deaths due to fire occurred between 2015 and 2019 while no death was reported this year.

“Sibu zone recorded the highest number of cases in five years at 38, followed by Sri Aman (26), Bintulu (23), Miri (22), Limbang (six) and Samarahan (five),“ he said at a press conference at the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department headquarters, here, today.

According to Khirudin, Sibu and Sri Aman recorded high number of cases as both zones have the most number of longhouses in the state and some could only be reached by river.

“In Kuching zone, there had been no reported longhouse fire case (between 2015 and July 31, 2020),“ he said.

Khirudin said most of the fire outbreaks that failed to be overcome occurred between 6 am and 6 pm, during which only children and the elderly were at home, while the other adults were at the farms or doing activities outside.

“Causes of the fire outbreaks, from our investigations, were electrical short circuit, with 54 cases, followed by gas equipment malfunctioning (29), embers (18), matches or lighters (eight), oil lamps (five), candles (three) and others (three),“ he said.

He said to prevent fire outbreaks, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department would help to equip the residents with fire extinguishers, to form volunteer fire and rescue teams, and educate them about dangerous habits such as smoking or keeping boat engine fuel in the kitchen.

The department would also work at having more fire stations in rural areas in the state, including another four stations in Sibu zone, he added. -Bernama