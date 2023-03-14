Sarawak NCR land owners can earn from carbon trading: Douglas Uggah

KUCHING: The Sarawak government’s initiative to intensify its involvement in carbon trading could offer a new income opportunity for Native Customary Rights (NCR) land owners.

The State Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) said NCR land with a slope gradient of more than 35 degrees had the potential to be made into carbon storage sites if the owners could be encouraged to stop practising shift cultivation.

“When you (NCR land owners) do shift cultivation, you will chop down and burn the trees there but if you leave the land untouched, the trees will grow bigger after some time. Trees are known to store carbon dioxide and release oxygen into the atmosphere,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) third development workshop here today.

Uggah said he would discuss on the matter further with Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I will be talking to our Premier (Abang Johari) on how our NCR landowners can benefit from this new economy. I do not have the details for now but this is (still at) a suggestion (stage),” he added. -Bernama