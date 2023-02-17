Sarawak pineapple export trial underway: STATOS

KUCHING: The first sample batch of 300 Sarawak pineapples touched down in Singapore earlier this week.

Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (STATOS) chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan said the samples were already on their way to local traders for them to test in-market.

He said the demand for fresh produce in Singapore remained strong and this first trial shipment had been made possible with support from both the Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) and Harvest Prime Enterprises working on the ground with the local producers in Tanjung Manis.

“Direct flights are vitally important for both tourism and trade development between Singapore and Sarawak.

“Having the new Air Asia direct flight from Sibu to Singapore has enabled same day delivery direct from suppliers to our Singapore wholesaler,” he said in a statement here today.

Chew said STATOS research identified that Sarawak’s MD2 hybrid pineapples were the perfect choice for this trial as they were popular with consumers but in scarce supply there.

He said Sarawak’s MD2 pineapples were prized for their sweet, juicy and fragrant flesh, which is low in acidity and has an appealing golden colour.

In addition, MD2 pineapples had a longer shelf life and were less prone to damage during transportation, making them popular with both growers and consumers, he added.

“We are expecting more orders from Singapore now that a potential supply chain has been established. This collaboration is an important first step in supporting more Sarawak producers wishing to enter the export market,” he said. -Bernama