KUCHING: Police arrested eight people including a woman and smashed a casino when they raided a homestay in Stutong Baru, near here, yesterday.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the eight suspects picked up in the raid at 6.30 pm were aged between 28 and 48.

‘’The group had been active since early this month. In a bid to avoid detection, they moved from one homestay to another to conduct their activities. Among the items seized in the raid were a poker table, 273 poker chips, 104 cards, dealer chips, eight chairs, a monitor, a video recorder, two keys and a remote control,’’ he told a media conference at the Kuching district police headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, in a separate raid on a pub here, police arrested three men for allegedly playing blackjack while consuming liquor at the premises at 10.30 pm on Wednesday.

‘’The suspects, aged between 35 and 55, were customers who knew each at the premises. Also seized were a monitor, a decoder, 52 cards and RM3,600 cash,’’ Aidi said.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 6 (1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which provides for a fine of not more than RM5,000 or jail of up to six months or both on conviction. — Bernama