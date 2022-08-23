Sarawak police bust vehicle theft syndicate, 18 members nabbed

KUCHING: Sarawak police arrested 18 individuals involved in a vehicle theft syndicate around the city during ‘Op Bersepadu Lejang Khas’, an integrated operation carried out from Aug 9 until yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the modus operandi was to target residential locations and public car parks between 4 am and 8 am.

“Among the vehicles targeted were Yamaha and Honda motorcycles, and Perodua Viva and Toyota Hilux cars.

“They use a modified T-shaped screwdriver, a master key and an ‘Immobilizer Bypass’ that targets vehicles without additional safety locks,“ he said at a press conference at the Kuching district police headquarters here today.

Ahsmon said all the suspects were aged between 13 and 42 years old, with one having 13 previous criminal records, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

“Four suspects were charged in court, with two suspects sentenced to 10 months and eight months in prison,“ he said.-Bernama