Sarawak political big names submit nomination papers

KUCHING: Leading party figures vying in the 12th Sarawak State Election have submitted their nomination papers after the period for submission of the documents drew to a close at 10 am today.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix), who had been holding the Satok seat since 1981 before deciding to switch to Gedong in this election, submitted his nomination papers at the Gedong Community Hall.

His two deputy chief ministers, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, meanwhile, also submitted their nomination papers for the Bukit Saban and Bukit Sari seats respectively.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian filed his nomination papers for Batu Kawah at the Padawan Municipal Council building at the Mile 10 Bazaar here, while Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing submitted his at the Sibu Jaya public library for the Dudong seat.

Both SUPP and PDP are GPS component parties.

DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen filed his nomination papers at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) auditorium for Padungan constituency, while Parti Sarawak Bersatu president (PSB) Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh submitted his for the Bawang Assan seat at the Sibu Civic Centre. -Bernama