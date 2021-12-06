Sarawak polls: Adam Yii contests in Pujut

MIRI: Adam Yii Siew Sang(pix) who has been entrusted to represent the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the 12th Sarawak State Election for the Pujut seat has become the focus on nomination day at the Miri City Hall building here today.

Yii, 65, who is also the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Pujut branch chief arrived at the building at about 7.52 this morning.

First time contesting in the Sarawak polls, Yii, who has been the mayor of Miri since July 1, 2019, before being announced as the GPS candidate recently, is not a new name in the Sarawak political scenario after he joined SUPP since 1990.

However, a tough challenge awaits him in the Sarawak PRN this time as he has to convince 27,559 voters to switch back to GPS because in the 11th Sarawak State Election, it was won by DAP’s Dr Ting Tiong Choon with a majority of 1,759 votes.

However, Dr Ting could not defend the state seat after being disqualified as state assemblyman in 2019 after being found to have dual citizenship, thus violating Article 17 (1) (g) of the Sarawak State Constitution.

Pujut is expected to witness a five-cornered contest after DAP confirmed to field Alan Ling Sie Kiong apart from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB)’s Bruce Chai Khim Cheong is also reported to be contesting for the seat.

Newcomers – Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak’s Eric Chin Feng Shiong and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Leslie Ting Siong are also reported to join the fray.

The actual number of candidates who will contest for the Pujut seat will only be known at about 11 this morning after the nomination process closes and the Election Commission (EC) makes an official announcement.-Bernama