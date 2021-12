KUCHING: Early voting for the 12th Sarawak state election, involving security forces personnel and their spouses, began at 7.30 am today.

It involves 12,585 military officers, personnel and their spouses as well as 10,458 police officers, personnel and their spouses.

The early voting process is expected to take place until 5 pm today.

A total of 349 candidates are contesting in the state polls. Polling is set for this Saturday. -Bernama