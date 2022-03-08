Sarawak premier Abang Johari tests positive for Covid

KUCHING: Premier of Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix) has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms.

The Office of the Premier of Sarawak (OPS), in a statement today, said Abang Johari, whose test result was confirmed positive yesterday, is currently undergoing home quarantine for five days.

He thanked all those who have shown their concern for his health and safety.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said Abang Johari was scheduled to officiate at the Women’s Day celebration in Miri today, but she was informed at 9 pm yesterday that he could not make it to the event due to his health status.

She said this when representing the premier at the event.-Bernama