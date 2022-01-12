Sarawak Premier announces special incentive for civil servants

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) today recited two verses of Malay pantun to deliver good news to civil servants in the state -- a special incentive of one-and-a-half-month basic salary or a minimum of RM2,000 to be paid by the end of this year.

When winding-up the debate for the state’s Budget 2023 at the State Assembly sitting here, he said:

Amalan mulia disanjung tinggi,

Budi pekerti sifat terpuji,

Sumbangan penjawat awam kami hargai,

Demi Sarawak ibu pertiwi.

Burung kenyalang tinggi di awan,

Singgah ke dahan mencari makan,

Jasa penjawat awam kami kenangkan,

Satu setengah bulan gaji bayaran insentif khas saya umumkan.

For the third consecutive year, Abang Johari also announced a special incentive of RM500 for about 137,000 federal civil servants working in Sarawak.

“The GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government greatly appreciates the contribution and commitment of the state and federal public service officers in carrying out their duties and responsibilities professionally throughout this year,” he said.-Bernama