Sarawak Premier injects RM348 million to develop Kapit

KAPIT: The Sarawak government today approved an allocation of RM348 million to implement road and electricity supply upgrading works in the Kapit Division as a follow-up to the drastic development taking place in the area after the completion of the Sibu-Kapit road project.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg(pix) said that RM190 million was to finance road widening and providing smart traffic lights in Kapit town, which is experiencing traffic congestion.

He said traffic congestion occurred due to the rising number of vehicles since the road connecting the towns of Kapit and Sibu was completed last year.

“Hopefully, the widening of the roads will be able to solve traffic congestion in Kapit town,” he told the media when visiting Lily Pond Park here today.

He had earlier attended a state-level tea function in conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Dataran Bandar Kapit.

He added that the Sarawak Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry and the Sarawak Transportation Ministry had been directed to go to Kapit to perform further surveys.

During his speech at the tea function, Abang Johari said RM105 million was also allocated to build a road connecting Sungai Katibas with Ulu Sungai Bangkit in the Song district while another RM53 million would be spent to provide Kapit with power supply from the state’s power grid from Sungai Tunoh.

He said the announcement on the allocation was in appreciation of the readiness of Kapit residents to host the state-level celebrations for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong official birthday this year.

“Ia juga adalah penghargaan Kerajaan Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) kepada rakyat di Bahagian Kapit atas mandat besar yang diberikan pada pilihan raya negeri (PRN) ke-12 pada tahun lalu,“ tambahnya.

“It also is a gesture of appreciation by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government to the people in the Kapit Division for the large mandate given during the 12th state elections last year,” he added.-Bernama