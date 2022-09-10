Sarawak Premier to speak at Tokyo climate change forum

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be on an official visit to Japan starting Monday to take part in a forum as a panel speaker on the issue of climate change.

The Premier’s Office in a statement today said Abang Johari would be sharing his views at the invitation of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government together with other international speakers at a forum entitled, ‘Time to Act’ climate action movement, to accelerate viable decarbonisation efforts.

With the aim of broader use of green hydrogen around the world, this forum will share related information and knowledge while calling for concrete actions to prevent the growing threat of a climate crisis.

The forum kicks off on Oct 12 with a keynote address by International Energy Agency executive director, Fatih Birol, followed by a panel discussion.

It will involve Tokyo Governor, Yuriko Koike; Australia’s New South Wales Premier, Dominic Perrottet; Los Angeles Mayor, Eric Garcetti; India’s ambassador to Japan, Sanjay Kumar Verma and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. chairman and Hydrogen Council co-chair, Yoshinori Kanehana.

As part of his week-long itinerary in Tokyo, Abang Johari and his delegation will be visiting the Toyota Motor Corporation Motomachi plant and meeting with the management of Sumitomo Corporation.

He will also be witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Sarawak government and Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd that seeks to expand its existing manufacturing plant at the Samalaju Industrial Zone, Bintulu.

Abang Johari will also be meeting with Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry officials, the management of Marubeni Corporation and Eneos Corporation, and visiting the Tokyo Hydrogen Museum and Tokyo Oi Hydrogen Station.

He will be accompanied during the visit by Sarawak Deputy Premier, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, who is also the state’s Minister of International Trade and Investment. -Bernama