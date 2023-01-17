Sarawak ready to build cancer centre: Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is prepared to build a cancer centre by the end of this year if the federal government agrees to the proposal, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Speaking at Sarawak Heart Centre’s 20th-anniversary dinner here yesterday, he said the centre would contribute to the healthcare of the region and cater for the needs of cancer patients from Sarawak, Sabah and neighbouring countries.

“I know (to build the centre) is very costly. The state will collaborate with the Federal government where we will fund the building which will cost about RM800 million, whereas the Federal (government) will provide us with doctors and equipment,” he said.

Abang Johari said the matter would be discussed further with Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who also attended the dinner.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha applauded Sarawak’s health department for its effort to encourage Sarawakians to get their second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

She said a total of 12,612 second booster doses were successfully distributed through all divisional health offices, hospitals, government agencies and private health facilities in Sarawak.

“This is a measure to improve preparedness to face the possibility of an increase in Covid-19 cases and deaths. The vaccination will continue on a large scale throughout Sarawak until the end of January 2023,” Dr Zaliha said.

On the Sarawak Heart Centre, she said it was an example of a great success story on how to transform a facility in expanding its network of services to treat heart disease, kidney and cancer patients. -Bernama