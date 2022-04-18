Sarawak's new Police Commissioner vows to serve the best

KUCHING: Former Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) deputy director( Intelligence/Operations) Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri has been appointed as the new Sarawak Police Commissioner, effective today.

A handing-over of duties ceremony by acting Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Anta to Mohd Azman was held at the Sarawak contingent police headquarters here today and witnessed by Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

In his speech, Mohd Azman said he regarded his appointment as an honour and a mandate given to him by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah.

“I am heavily involved in crime prevention. But, with the trust given by the IGP to carry out my duties as the Sarawak police commissioner. I will do the best I can.

“I also seek the support of the Sarawak contingent and Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel to be able to continue to give the best to the community and the country,” he added.-Bernama