Sarawak's tourism players to be vaccinated in stages

KUCHING: Sarawak’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MTAC) will ensure all state tourism industry players receive the Covid-19 vaccine in stages as soon as possible in preparations for the reopening of the tourism sector.

Its minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah(pix) said there has been an encouraging response to the vaccination drive since the opening of the vaccination centre (PPV) for the tourism sector on June 24 at the Association Of Churches in Jalan Stampin here.

“Although the quota is only 2,000 doses at the moment, we will try to ensure that the rest also get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“When the tourism sector reopens, we want tourists to be confident because they (industry players) have been vaccinated,“ he told Bernama after attending the ‘Preview Behind the Scene Borneo Jazz Festival’ virtually at the Chemsain building auditorium here yesterday.

The Borneo Jazz Festival kicked off last Friday and ends yesterday. The event received an overwhelming response from around the world with 116,000 views through various platforms such as TVS, social media and Shopee Live. -Bernama