Sarawak: State govt working to help buyers of stalled housing project

KUCHING: The Sarawak state government is working diligently to help the affected buyers of the troubled Borneo Samariang Resort City (BSRC) housing project, said the state Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

In a statement today, the ministry said it had conducted engagement sessions with BSRC developer, Sentoria Borneo Land Sdn Bhd (SBLSB) as well as meetings with representatives of the affected home buyers.

The ministry said it had also highlighted the issue regarding financial assistance for the affected buyers who are also public servants to the State Financial Secretary’s Office (SFS), Borneo Housing Mortgage Finance Berhad (BHMFB) and Lembaga Pembiayaan Perumahan Sektor Awam (LPPSA).

“Up until now, LPPSA and BHMFB have given a certain relaxation to the terms of loan repayment to house buyers who are affected by the stalled project.

“SFS said that they are still considering certain measures to address the matter regarding the loans,” read the statement.

The developer has also expressed their commitment to continue the BSRC project and bring it to completion, it added.

On May 5, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state government wanted to take over the project from the developer to solve the problems faced by affected house buyers, however, it would only happen when the legal issues involved are resolved.-Bernama