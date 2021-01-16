Sarawak to be placed under 14-day CMCO from Jan 18 - Uggah

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has decided to implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) throughout the state for 14 days starting this Monday until Jan 31.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) said the decision was made following the increase in positive Covid-19 cases in the state over the past few days.

He said the CMCO directive applies to all parts of Sarawak except Sibu which is currently under the Movement Control Order (MCO) from today until Jan 29.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the RMCO will be disclosed to the public tomorrow” he said at the Covid-19 daily press conference here today.

Previously, Sarawak was placed under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) following the announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Jan 11.

Today, Sarawak recorded 69 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state to 2,049.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister I, informed that the operation of educational institutions under the Education Ministry in MCO and CMCO areas in Sarawak will be coordinated according to the ministry’s previous announcement.

He said for schools in the MCO and CMCO areas, face-to-face school sessions would only involve students who would be sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Malaysian Vocational Certificate (SVM), Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia, Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM), Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) and Malaysian Vocational Diploma (DVM) for 2020 and 2021 as well as equivalent international examinations.

“Pupils in full or semi boarding schools who will sit for examinations are allowed to return to the hostel starting today in line with the ministry’s previous announcement,” he said.

Uggah said all primary school pupils including those in preschool and those from Form 1 to Form 4 in secondary schools in the MCO and CMCO areas will learn through the Teaching and Learning at Home method, according to the suitability of teachers and students from Jan 20.

He said this ruling also applies to Semester 2 SVM and Semester 2 DVM students (2020 intake) at Sarawak Vocational College. — Bernama