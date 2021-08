SIBU: The distribution of Raspberry Pi computers to 1,265 primary schools throughout Sarawak is expected to complete in December, said the State Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said to date, more than 500 schools in Serian, Bau and Kapit had received the computer which would introduce the schoolchildren especially in the rural areas to the digital world through their home-based teaching and learning without the need to have internet access.

“The computer is not like a day to day computer that we are using but works as an intranet network and ensures learning can still happen even if there is no internet connectivity.

“Pupils can connect their tablets to the computer server within a 10-metre radius to access the pre-loaded learning materials or materials loaded to it by their teachers.”

He said this to reporters after handing over the Raspberry Pi computers to 22 schools in Selangau district at Dewan Penghulu Balang in Sekuau near here today.

Dr Annuar said the number of Raspberry Pi computers allocated to each school ranges from five to 25 units depending on the number of students.

He said Sarawak Information System Sdn Bhd (Sains), which is a company wholly owned by the state government will give the technical service for the computer while his ministry will provide the pre-loaded learning materials.

Training will be provided to the teachers including on the setting up and minor maintenance of the Raspberry Pi computer, which had been used extensively in primary schools throughout Great Britain, the United States and some countries in Africa and South America, he said.

Apart from Selangau, 35 schools in Kanowit and 93 schools in Sibu also received the computer this time around before distribution is continued to other areas until the end of this year.

The programme was to ensure that all school children in Sarawak were empowered with ICT knowledge during this digital age. -Bernama