KUCHING: Sarawak will form a committee soon to look into the needs of mission schools in the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix) today.

He said he had spoken to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg regarding the problems faced by these schools and was told to set up a committee under Unifor (Unit for Other Religions of the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office) to specifically look into their needs.

“We now have a committee to look into the welfare of Chinese vernacular schools in the state under Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian,” he said at a ceremony to hand over Unifor’s additional grant of RM1.5 million for the construction of the Diocese of Kuching’s House of the Epiphany here.

Apart from Chinese vernacular schools, he said that representatives from the Catholic, Anglican and Methodist churches would also be invited to the meeting with a view to forming the mission schools’ committee.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who is also the minister in charge of Unifor, said it (Unifor) has been acknowledged nationally as a paragon of religious harmony and unity in the nation.

“During a recent visit to Sarawak, National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sidique was very impressed with Unifor and even wanted us to present to the King Unifor’s roles and functions,” he said.

In the meantime, he urged members of churches in the state to study very carefully and discuss with Unifor before responding to any provocative postings on social media.

“Problems will arise over time, especially on social media, and some indeed are very challenging messages,“ he added. — Bernama