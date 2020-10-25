Sarawak to strengthen rights over natural resources - Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will announce a policy that will further strengthen its rights to the natural resources available in the state, says Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

Without revealing further details, he said this follows the latest development of the state declaring the rights over its territorial waters.

“Let’s wait for about a week or so, I will announce a policy that (further) strengthens our rights to the resources available in the state of Sarawak,“ he said while addressing Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) special convention for the southern zone here.

According to him, Sarawak has the Oil Mining Ordinance (OMO) 1958 which affirms the state’s right to natural resources in territorial waters as well as underground.

“That’s why I announced a marine park in Central Luconia (off the coast) near Bintulu. It is a state park belonging to Sarawak. I have gazetted it even though there is another country that has claimed it (area) to be under its territory,“ he said.

Abang Johari said the Sarawak government had also planned to enact a law to make carbon credit a trading commodity in line with the state government’s initiative on pioneering the production of energy resources based on green technology.

“Our AG (Sarawak State Attorney-General) is drafting this bill for the state of Sarawak. Other states do not yet have this law. Sarawak will have this law (on carbon credit),“ he said.

During the ceremony, he also expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition, of which PBB is the main party, and also consists of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP), for prioritising the stability of the government and the well-being of the people, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Among us leaders in Sarawak, we want a stable government. We know (what needs to be done) in Sarawak. The health of the people of Sarawak is more important than having an election,“ he said. — Bernama