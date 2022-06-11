Sarawak to table anti-party hopping amendments in Nov: Premier

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will table a proposal to amend the state constitution at the state legislative assembly (DUN) at the end of this month in line with the anti-party hopping law which was recently amended in the Federal Constitution.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said the proposed amendment was to fine-tune existing provisions in the Sarawak Constitution, particularly involving elected representatives who have won on an independent ticket or those who have left their party and wish to switch to another party.

“The Sarawak state assembly will convene end of this month and we will amend the Sarawak Constitution. If there are too many ‘frogs’ it will be difficult for us,” he said while delivering a speech at the Sarawakku Sayang programme in Engkilili, about 203km from here.

Abang Johor said the state government will also table its Budget 2023 in the state assembly sitting which will take place from Nov 21 to 30.

Meanwhile, he said the people of Sarawak must be careful in choosing their representatives in the 15th general election (GE15) and should support candidates who fight for the rights of the people in politics and not for personal gains.

Abang Johari also advised the people not to fall for the lies of political parties claiming to defend the rights of Sarawak and the Malaysia Agreement of 1963 (MA63).

“I am not against (federal) Malaysia, but understanding and respect (between political parties) must be reciprocal. What is in MA63, we must defend and fight for together,“ he added.-Bernama