Sarawak tourism showing signs of recovery: Abdul Karim

KUCHING: The tourism sector in Sarawak has been showing signs of recovery since October, which recorded tourism receipts of RM47.48 million compared to RM42.5 million in the same period last year, said Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah(pix).

The state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said the tourism receipts increased 11 per cent while the number of visitors rose 14 per cent to 20,926 people from 18,338 in October 2020.

“This is a positive development for Sarawak tourism,” he said after officiating at the “Stories From The Heart: Sarawak 360 Experience and the Old Court House” here today.

He said there were 19,310 domestic visitors in October this year, a 25 per cent increase over the 15,371 in the same month last year.

However, the number of foreign visitors dropped 45 per cent to 1,616 from the 2,967 registered in October 2020.

Abdul Karim said the implementation of compulsory quarantine was a contributing factor to the drop.

“I can understand why the figure dropped. The entry restrictions were imposed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 cases. As a result, no foreigners wanted to come here because they had to undergo the mandatory two-week quarantine upon arrival,” he added.

Abdul Karim said Sarawak needed to adhere to the proposal by the National Recovery Council meeting recently to open the country's borders to international visitors by Jan 1 the latest.

“I think we in Sarawak must adhere to it. If the opening of the borders becomes a reality, it will enable tourism activities in the state to continue to recover,” he added.-Bernama