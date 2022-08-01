Sarawak United coach praises team in match against Penang FC

GEORGE TOWN: Sarawak United FC head coach S. Balachandran is proud with his players for their excellent performance, collecting three full points, in the match against Penang FC last night.

“Credit must be given to all Sarawak United players because they are diligent and very quick in adapting to the new training. In tonight’s game, they were so quick in switching from defense to counter-attack,“ he told reporters after the match at the Bandaraya Stadium last night.

He said in previous training, he often emphasised defense, especially against strong teams such as Kedah Darul Aman FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

However, for the match against Penang, training was more on attacking to get more goals to ensure victory despite playing on the opponent’s court , he added.

Yesterday, Sarawak United defeated Penang FC 3-2 with the goals by scored by Nor Azizi Ramlee, Uche Agba and Gonzalo Manuel Soto, while both the Penang goals were scored by Lucas Espindola Da Silva.

Meanwhile, Penang FC assistant head coach Manzoor Azwira Abd Wahid said his team will continue to work hard to collect as many points as possible.

“Even though we are currently at the bottom of the ladder, nothing is impossible in football and I am confident that the players will strive to change the team’s luck,” he said.

”We will analyse the team’s performance to identify weaknesses,” he added.

On Aug 9, Sarawak United will meet Sabah FC at the Likas Stadium, while Penang FC will meet Negeri Sembilan FC at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium.