KUCHING: The International Workers’ Day today is a quiet affair amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and those on the frontline have been working tirelessly to contain the spread of the virus.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Sarawak branch chairman Ahmad Malie said the Covid-19 pandemic had changed the style and way of working for civil servants.

“From working in the office, the civil servants now have to work from home to carry out their duties and responsibilities to ensure that government policies are kept in place and are able to meet the aspirations of the people despite the limited physical movement.

“Cuepacs also urges all civil servants to be prepared to adopt the new normal in the future civil service,” he said, adding that for this year, Sarawak Cuepacs is hosting a virtual event on its official Facebook account.

Ahmad also described the current situation was akin to going into a battlefield unarmed, fighting an invisible enemy that can inflict profound effects on one’s life.

“Apart from healthcare workers, the front line personnel also include the police, the Armed Forces and People Volunteers Corp (Rela) and the civil servants as the implementers of the country’s policies, who have been working together to ensure the Movement Control Order (MCO) to achieve its goals,” he said.

One of them, Inspector Linder Kour, 33, said it was not easy to serve as a frontline personnel dealing with the community comprises people from all walks of life.

“However, with determination and willingness to sacrifice for the country and the people, we (the police) will remain strong and continue to fight against Covid-19 #wemustwin,” Linder said.

Meanwhile, Major Muhammad Afifi Azham Mohd, 30, who is the First Infantry Division public relations officer, said he was grateful that the efforts made by the Malaysian government now showing positive results with the support and cooperation of all parties.

“The biggest challenge is facing the unseen enemy and to embrace the new normal. I am confident that we will succeed and will win this fight if we continue to adhere to and support all policies and directives issued by the government.

“In conjunction with the International Workers’ Day today, I would like to wish Happy Workers’ Day especially to those who are working tirelessly in the fight against Covid-19 outbreak,” he said. -Bernama