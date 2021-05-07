Sarawakians urged to postpone trips to MCO areas

KUCHING: The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) has advised the people of Sarawak to postpone trips to districts and states under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In a statement yesterday, JPBN also announced that the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Conditional CMCO that are being implemented in several areas in the state would be further tightened to break the COVID-19 chain.

The SOP, which takes effect from May 7 to 17, 2021, can be obtained or downloaded from https://www.mkn.gov.my/web/ms/sop-pkpb-2/, it said.

Sarawak yesterday recorded 391 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 33,477.

Five deaths were also reported overnight, taking the death toll to 195 people.

In the meantime, the committee also announced that the Enhanced MCO at two long houses, namely Rumah Mathew in Pakan and Rumah Dangat in Meradong had been lifted after no new positive cases were detected in the second COVID-19 screening. -Bernama