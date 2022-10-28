SASC: Arul plays down title winning chances

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia might be the highest ranked team in the upcoming Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (SASC) hockey tournament in Ipoh from Nov 1-10, but that doesn’t mean an easy passage for the Speedy Tigers to claim their maiden title.

On paper though, Malaysia’s world number 10 ranking plus home-ground advantage, would seem like a perfect resume to lift the title in the invitational tournament that returns after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, national team head coach A. Arul Selvaraj (pix) prefers to play down the title winning chances despite the absence of hockey powerhouses like Australia, Great Britain and India this time around, and the fact that the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is offering ranking points for a first-time ever in the six-nation tournament.

“We cannot predict what will happen in the tournament, we want to take one match at a time and remain focused. Expectations from the fans might be high and off course every team, including Malaysia, Japan and South Korea would want to win it.

“But we have to remember that, this is only our second major tournament as a group after the 2022 Asia Cup. SASC is also part of our preparations for the 2023 World Cup in India next January,” he told Bernama.

Despite hosting the tournament, Malaysia has yet to lift the trophy since the tournament’s inception in 1983, but have come close to winning five times before - finishing second in the 1985, 2007, 2009, 2013 and 2014 editions.

He added that, the Speedy Tigers’ main target is to win the 2022 Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou, in September next year to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, besides faring well in the World Cup.

Arul Selvaraj, who arrived in Ipoh with his charges yesterday, will announce the final squad of 18-players on Saturday.

He confirmed that skipper Muhammad Marhan Mohd Jalil and Muhammad Shahril Saabah, who are suffering with foot and meniscus injuries respectively, as well as striker Faizal Saari, who is playing in the Dutch League are not in the squad.

Apart from Malaysia, other teams in the fray are world number 12 and defending champion South Korea, South Africa (ranked 14th), Japan (17th), three-time winners Pakistan (18th) and Egypt (20th).

Malaysia finished runner-up to South Korea after losing 2-1 in the 2022 Asia Cup finals held in Jakarta, Indonesia in May.

The Speedy Tigers will begin their campaign against Egypt at 4pm on Tuesday (Nov 1).-Bernama