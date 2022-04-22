SATU implements scheduled water supply in four districts in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (Satu) has implemented a scheduled water supply distribution in several areas in the districts of Marang, Hulu Terengganu, Besut, and Setiu to minimise disruption in water supply to the affected consumers.

Its chief executive officer, Ts Abdul Karim Endut, said the action had to be taken due to the drastic increase in water consumption during Ramadan and expected to continue until Aidilfitri.

“It is to ensure that the water tank can be filled at night and distributed evenly in the morning, “he told reporters after attending a breaking of fast organised by Terengganu Incorporated Sdn Bhd here yesterday.

In addition, Satu has also identified 86 suitable locations to place static tanks as an alternative to the additional water supply for consumers living in areas often affected by supply disruptions.

“To ensure the water supply is always available during the day, Satu has closed the supply between midnight and 4.30 am as the consumption during this time is very low.

“The water in these tanks will always be available for the use of the affected residents. We will also deploy six tanker lorries to the affected areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, he advised the public to download the MySATU application for free through the iOS and Android platforms to get the latest information on water services in Terengganu.-Bernama