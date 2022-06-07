Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister on inaugural visit to Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah(pix) will be hosting his Saudi Arabia counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan during his inaugural two-day official visit here, from June 7 to 8.

The two ministers will hold a bilateral meeting to chart a way forward for the existing strong Malaysia-Saudi Arabia relations, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry today.

They will also exchange views on the regional and international development of interest to the two countries.

Prince Faisal is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on June 8. The Prince will also have an audience with the King, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister is also scheduled to have separate meetings with Senior Minister of Defence, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Senior Minister of International Trade and Investment, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, the statement added.

Malaysia and Saudi Arabia have been long-standing partners. Cooperation between the two countries continues to expand in various fields, including in Covid-19 response and post-pandemic recovery.

Saudi Arabia is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner and the largest source of imports among West Asian countries. The total Malaysia-Saudi Arabia trade in 2021 was valued at RM17.56 billion (US$4.23 billion).-Bernama