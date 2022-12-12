Saudi Arabia issued more than 4m Umrah visas since start of Umrah season 1444 Hijrah

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia has issued more than 4 million Umrah visas to pilgrims all over the world within five months since the start of Umrah season for the year 1444 Hijrah, said its Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The ministry collaborated with other departments and agencies in facilitating the arrival of pilgrims through its e-Visa biometrics system on its website as well as the “NUSUK” platform.

Pilgrims will also be able to broaden their cultural experience in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 Programme, reported the Saudi News Agency (SPA).

For more details on how to obtain an Umrah visa, Umrah pilgrims and visitors from abroad can visit the link www.haj.gov.sa/ar/InternalPages/Umrah, while those interested in getting service packages and making online payments through the online site nusuk.sa and “Maqam” platform maqam.gds.haj.gov.sa.

Muslims who obtain any of the visas (personal, visits, tourist) to enter the country can perform the Umrah, visit and pray at Raudhah after registering for an appointment through the NUSUK application. The NUSUK app assists foreigners who have obtained their electronic visas to register for an appointment to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque.

Saudi Arabia has extended the validity of Umrah visas from 30 days to 90 days, and pilgrims are allowed to enter the Kingdom through any of its airports, seaports, and land crossings.

The Ministry also provides information on the list of authorised agents through the link eservices.haj.gov.sa/eservices3/pages/VisaInquiry/SearchVisa.xhtml?dswid=-4283.-Bernama