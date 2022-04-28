Saudi Arabia strongly condemns bombing at Pakistan's Karachi university

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday strongly condemned the terrorist bombing that took place near a Chinese institute at Pakistan's Karachi university on Tuesday, resulting in a number of deaths.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the kingdom's solidarity with Pakistan and stood with the country against violence, extremism and terrorism, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The ministry also stressed Saudi Arabia’s rejection of these criminal acts which contradict all religious principles, moral and human values.

The Ministry also offered its condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims as well as the government and people of Pakistan.

According to media reports, four people were killed, including three Chinese teachers, in a blast inside the premises of the university.

The explosion occurred inside a van parked in the university premises which caught fire following the blast.

Reports stated that the bomb blast was seen as aimed at harming Pakistan-China relations and economic projects.-Bernama