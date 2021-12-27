Saudi King, Crown Prince condole PM of M'sia on flood victims

RIYADH: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to the Prime Minister of Malaysia Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on the victims of the floods that hit a number of Malaysian states.

In his cable, as reported by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the monarch received news of floods that occurred in several states in Malaysia which had caused deaths, injuries and damage.

“We express sincere condolence and profound sympathy to all families of the deceased, the injured and the people of Malaysia on the unfortunate floods that hit a number of Malaysian states, praying to God Almighty to have mercy on the deceased and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.,” he said.

Meanwhile, SPA also reported that His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, has also sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In his cable, HRH Crown Prince expressed sincere condolence and profound sympathy to His Excellency, all families of the deceased, the injured and the people of Malaysia on the unfortunate floods that hit a number of Malaysian states, praying to God Almighty to have mercy on the deceased and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

On Sunday, Malaysia's Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said in a statement, the Cabinet Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz had expressed his desire to help Malaysia by providing donations and assistance to those affected by the floods.

He said the donations and asistance will be channelled through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre.-Bernama