Saudi side Al-Ahli recruit Salzburg's Jaissle as coach

PARIS: Saudi side Al-Ahli on Friday named Matthias Jaissle (pix) as their new coach, the young German moving from Austrian champions RB Salzburg.

The 35-year-old, regarded as one of the most promising managers of his generation, joins the posse of high profile players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema lured to the Saudi Pro League by enormous pay cheques.

“Our new football manager: Matthias Jaissle, welcome,“ the club posted on social media, hours after unveiling Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez as their latest signing.

Jaissle led Salzburg to the Austrian title in both seasons in charge of the club.

He joins other European managers confirmed or due to ply their trade in the cash-rich Saudi league this season including Steven Gerrard (Al-Ettifaq), Jorge Jesus (Al-Hilal) and Luis Castro (Al-Nassr). -AFP