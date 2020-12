KOTA BHARU: The jungles of Kelantan hold an estimated 220 elephants, and they are a threatened species, it was disclosed today.

State Department of Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Ady Ermanty Haniff Mohamed Hanif said the pachyderms are losing their habitat to man-made acts such as construction of dams and opening up of farmland.

“Fragmentation of the forest (due to logging, mining, road construction), poaching, death due to conflict (man poisoning elephants) and genetic and demographic issues due to their small population are also some of the factors,” he told Bernama.

He said the elephant population in Kelantan is divided into herds according to the districts, namely Jeli, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai, Gua Musang and Machang.

The pressure of a dwindling habitat has given rise to human-elephant conflict in the villages and plantations, he said.

However, said Ady Ermanty Haniff, Perhilitan is not going to leave things be.

Under the auspices of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, and to ensure the safety and well-being of the people as well as the sustainability of the wild elephant population, it is implementing short- and long-term management measures to mitigate the human-elephant conflict in the villages, he said.

“The short-term management measures include monitoring of the herds and frightening away encroaching animals by firing into the air. The management of wildlife in conflict with humans is in accordance with the National Policy on Biological Diversity (2016-2025) which aims to ensure effective management of all species of wildlife,” he said.

As for long-term management, he said, Perhilitan adopted the electric fencing system in 2009 to confine the elephants to their habitat and reduce conflict with humans.

“Electric fencing stretching 31.8 km has been built in three conflict areas, namely Kampung Sungai Rual and Kampung Batu Melintang in Jeli as well as Pos Pasik in Gua Musang at a cost of RM1.8 million.

“The fence will prevent the animals from encroaching into farmland and human settlements and reduce human-elephant conflict,” he said.

Ady Ermanty Haniff also said that Perhilitan caught 16 elephants in Kelantan this year and relocated them to Taman Negara and state forest reserves straddling the borders of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang. — Bernama