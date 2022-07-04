Say goodbye to cheap pisang goreng, keropok lekor after cooking oil price hike

SIMPLE pleasures like a hot, crispy pisang goreng, keropok lekor, and fried chicken reportedly cost more.

The domino effect stemming from the surge in the cost of ingredients such chili and cooking oil has forced food traders to raise the prices of snacks and fried chicken to stay afloat.

A check by the NST at several stalls in KL and Kajang found that people now have to pay between 50 sen and RM1 more to enjoy the snacks.

Zumara Zakaria, who owns the “Otaiii Goreng Pisang” stall in Jalan Pantai Permai in Pantai Dalam, said he has to set a higher price for his signature pisang goreng as well as keropok lekor following the rise in cooking oil prices.

The 54-year-old, who has been operating his stall for eight years, said he was dumbfounded at the drastic rise of up to RM42.50 for the 5kg oil he uses, describing it as the worst he has ever seen.

Echoing Zumara was “Alan Crispy Fried Chicken” owner Nurul Huda Aras Hasan, who said her customers at her food truck in Kajang have to pay 50 sen more for a piece of jumbo-sized fried chicken as well as chicken sausages.