SBEU wants priority for bank workers to be vaccinated

KUCHING: The Sarawak Bank Employees’ Union (SBEU) wants bank workers to be given the priority to receive the Covid-19 vaccination since their working sector is classified as essential services.

SBEU general-secretary Law Kiat Min said bank employees being frontliners continued to face the risk and exposure to Covid-19 due to the nature of their work where several cases of them being tested positive had been recorded while attending to the public daily.

“However, to date, there has been no plan to roll out vaccination program for employees in the banking sector even though the sector is classified as essential services and therefore remained opened ever since the implementation of the MCO (Movement Control Order),” he said in a statement today.

He said frontliners in the transportation industry has been prioritised for vaccination on June 21 while the Public-Private Partnership Industrial Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (Pikas) had been rolled out since June 16, targeting those in the manufacturing sector.

“We, therefore, call on the Sarawak government to take the necessary steps to priorities bank employees for vaccination as soon as possible. This will assist the government’s aim of reaching herd immunity and prevent workplace clusters from happening,” he added. -Bernama