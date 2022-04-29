SC announces new general counsel and director

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) announces the appointments of Yew Yee Tee and Shamsul Bahriah Shamsudin as general counsel and director, respectively, effective July 1, 2022.

The appointments were made on April 19, 2022.

In a statement, the SC said Yew is the current executive director of intermediary and fund supervision and prior to joining the SC in 2020, she was the chief regulatory officer of Bursa Malaysia Bhd.

“Yew will succeed Chee Fei Meng, who had opted not to renew her contract when it ended on April 15, 2022. To facilitate a smooth transition, Chee will continue to serve the SC until June 30, 2022,” it said.

It said Yew position at intermediary and fund supervision would be filled by Shamsul Bahriah, who is the current head of institution supervision and has served the SC for 19 years.

Meanwhile, the SC said it confirmed the resignation of its managing director Foo Lee Mei, who opted to terminate her contract earlier on April 6, 2022.

It said Foo would serve her notice until May 20, 2022.

Additionally, it said executive director of digital strategy and innovation Chin Wei Min had tendered his resignation on April 28, 2022 and would serve his two-months notice.

The SC said it has already identified an internal candidate to replace Chin, subject to endorsement and formalisation, and an announcement would be made in due course.

“The SC would also like to stress that contrary to recent media speculation, the resignation of its managing director and general counsel are not linked to, and were made prior to, the announced resignation of its executive chairman, Datuk Syed Zaid Jaffar Albar yesterday, which takes effect on May 31, 2022,” it said.

The Finance Minister has appointed Datuk Awang Adek Hussin as the new executive chairman of the commission effective from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2025.-Bernama