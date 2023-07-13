SC appoints new Shariah Advisory Council line-up, July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026

PETALING JAYA: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today announced its new Shariah Advisory Council (SAC) line-up for a three-year term from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026.

The new line-up consists of the following members:

* Professor Dr Aznan Hasan – Professor, Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance, International Islamic University Malaysia (Re-appointment)

* Professor Dr Engku Rabiah Adawiah Engku Ali – Professor, Institute of Islamic Banking and Finance, International Islamic University Malaysia

(Re-appointment)

* Professor Dr. Ashraf Md Hashim – Deputy President Research/Executive Director, ISRA Research Management Centre, INCEIF University (Re-appointment)

* Professor Dato’ Dr Asmadi Mohamed Naim – Vice Chancellor, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah International Islamic University (Re-appointment)

* Associate Professor Dr Mohamed Fairooz Abdul Khir – Director, Centre of Excellence in Islamic Social Finance, INCEIF University (Re- appointment)

* Sahibus Samahah Datuk Setia Dr. Haji Anhar Haji Opir – Mufti of Selangor (New Appointment)

* Dr. Marjan Muhammad – Director, Research Quality Assurance and Publications, ISRA Research Management Centre, INCEIF University (New

Appointment)

* Assistant Professor Dr Akhtarzaite Haji Abdul Aziz – Assistant Professor, Abdulhamid Abusulayman Kulliyyah of Islamic Revealed Knowledge and Human Sciences, International Islamic University Malaysia (New Appointment)

* Burhanuddin Lukman – Former Researcher, International Shariah Research Academy for Islamic Finance (New Appointment)

Established on 16 May 1996 under the Securities Commission Malaysia Act 1993, the SAC is the authority for the determination of the application of Shariah principles for Islamic capital market (ICM) business or transactions. Additionally, its mandate includes ensuring the implementation of ICM complies with Shariah principles.

Commenting on the new line-up, SC Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Awang Adek Hussin said: “The SAC plays a key role in ensuring the Islamic capital market stays abreast of the latest developments in the industry, while supporting and facilitating efforts to reinforce Malaysia’s position as a leader in this space.”

“At the SC, we continue to integrate innovations and sustainability into Shariah knowledge and practices to solidify Malaysia’s competitiveness as a prominent global ICM thought leadership hub. We thank past members for their dedication in advancing the development of Malaysian ICM and look forward to the contributions of the new line-up towards advancing our Islamic finance aspirations,” he added.