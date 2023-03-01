SC appoints two new managing directors, deputy chief executive to step down

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has announced the appointments of Kamarudin Hashim and Datin Azalina Adham as its new managing directors, effective Jan 1, 2023.

The SC said as managing directors, Kamarudin and Azalina will assist the chairman in setting the overall strategic direction for the Malaysian capital market and in overseeing the SC’s dual mandate of capital market regulation and development.

“In addition, both Kamarudin and Azalina will continue to oversee their current portfolios of market and corporate supervision and strategy and policy, respectively,” it said in a statement today.

The SC also announced that its deputy chief executive Datuk Zainal Izlan Zainal Abidin will step down on Jan 11 after 12 years of service to pursue other interests. He had earlier in October 2022 informed the SC of his impending departure.

SC chairman Datuk Seri Awang Adek Hussin thanked Zainal Izlan for his service and acknowledged his substantial contributions to the development of the capital market.

“Zainal Izlan has helped lead the growth of the Islamic capital market, and the SC’s Sustainable and Responsible Investment (SRI) agenda, both in Malaysia and abroad,” he said in the same statement.-Bernama