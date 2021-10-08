SC receives over 2,000 queries, complaints on scams until September

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has received over 2,000 queries and complaints on illegal investment schemes or scams, as of September 2021.

Executive chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar said the queries and complaints have more than doubled the total number reported in 2020, adding that the SC has taken swift actions to combat the scams.

“As of Sept 30, 2021, 202 new entries has been made in the SC’s Investor Alert compared to 134 entries for the entire year of 2020.

“This year alone, with the help of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Facebook Malaysia, we have managed to block 97 websites, and seven Facebook accounts,“ he said in his welcoming remarks at the virtual InvestSmart Fest 2021 (ISF 2021) today. -Bernama