SC's integrity, professionalism tested and proven many times, says outgoing chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission (SC) Malaysia’s outgoing executive chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Albar, in thanking the board, leadership team, officers and staff, pointed out that their integrity, professionalism, and dedication were tested and proven many times as they ceaselessly worked to ensure the stability and continuity of the capital market.

“It is an honour and privilege for me to serve the country, and lead an institution that stands resolutely strong like the SC. I welcome the appointment of Datuk Dr Awang Adek, and wish him well in his new role as the next SC chairman,” he said in SC’s statement on his resignation announcement.

The SC said Syed Zaid’s resignation will take effect on May 31, 2022.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has confimed his resignation.

He will be succeeded by Datuk Dr Awang Adek Hussin, who will assume the position on June 1, 2022.-Bernama