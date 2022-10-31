SC unveils digital-led initiatives to boost MSME funding access

KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today announced four digital-related initiatives on equity crowdfunding (ECF) and peer-to-peer (P2P) financing, Recognised Market Operators-Digital Assets Exchange (RMO-DAX) and a RM30 million Digital Innovation Fund or Digid, to spur the growth of the capital market and help support the country’s economic recovery.

The initiatives will pave the way for further liberalisation of the capital market and allow micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and mid-tier companies (MTC) better access to funding to grow their businesses.

For its first initiative, SC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Awang Adek Hussin said, the commission will open new applications to ECF and P2P operators who can provide syariah-compliant solutions and value propositions.

“The initiative will catalyse innovation in syariah offerings to further facilitate access to funding needs of MSME through alternative fundraising digital platforms. It also aims to foster the growth of MSME in the halal economy while allowing greater access to investments for all capital market participants,” he told reporters at a press conference today.

The second initiative entails the registration of new P2P operators focusing on the offering of debt-based financing instruments by MTC and other larger companies. This measure will allow MTC to seek debt-based financing directly from investors, while reducing the number of intermediaries involved in the process.

On RMO-DAX, Awang Adek said the SC continues to promote responsible innovation within the digital asset space and places a high priority on managing emerging risks and safeguarding the interests of investors.

Currently, there are only four RMO-DAX operators registered with the commission.

Recognising the strong appetite to operate new digital asset exchanges in Malaysia, it will open up new applications for the registration in RMO-DAX, which the SC last accepted in 2019.

“This will facilitate the introduction of platforms with different value propositions. Allowing more players to enter the market increases capital market vibrancy by widening the number of exchange platforms that are safe and secure for investors to invest in,” he said.

Recognising the key role that capital market intermediaries play in the evolution of the digital capital market and to invest in the industry’s future growth, Digid will co-fund innovative projects that utilise technology to enable new and competitive propositions for the Malaysian capital market.

The fund also aims to encourage smaller capital market players to adopt innovative digital solutions and the development of industry-wide solutions impacting capital raising and investment activities.

Interested parties are invited to submit their applications beginning Jan 1, 2023. Successful candidates will receive funding on a reimbursement basis after meeting agreed-upon milestone deliverables.

The funding amount will cover up to 70% of approved qualifying expenses, capped at RM500,000 per project.

Interested parties are invited to engage with the SC on applications for the digital platforms – ECF, P2P and DAX – from tomorrow. The updated guidelines and forms will be made available from Nov 15, 2022.

Since its inception in the country, the SC said, P2P financing has raised around RM3 billion and recorded a “relatively small” default rate of around 2.6%.

“(On) digital asset size, market cap-wise (we are) about RM21 billion,“ said SC digital strategy and innovation executive director Dr Wong Huei Ching.

“As at end September 2022, the size of the Malaysian capital market stood at RM3.5 trillion, with the Islamic capital market constituting 64% of the total,” shared Awang Adek. In the first half of this year, more than 1,760 micro, MSME raised about RM762 million through ECF and P2P financing platforms.

He said MSME are among the most significant contributors to the Malaysian economy, accounting for 37% of gross domestic product and 48% of employment but the Covid-19 pandemic has severely impacted the segment.