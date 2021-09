IT was reported that 45 Macau scam victims in Kelantan have lost almost RM1.5 million in the last eight months.

Reading the cases of how victims ended up being duped and cheated by scammers and the amounts lost is mystifying and puzzling.

People are duped and snared through online buying, selling, love, sex, job prospects, gifts, investments and the list goes on.

How is that so many people end up getting cheated despite scammers using the run-of-the-mill modus operandi?

Their modus operandi has been splashed numerous times in the media and people have been warned not to entertain phone calls asking them to carry out transactions to unknown accounts.

Yet, people still fall for them and lose staggering amounts to these scammers.

Many who have lost money online are professionals, who are very careful and conscious of their transactions.

In a dog-eat-dog world, these scammers are making money out of cheating people of their hard earned money.

People have to be wary of these cheats and always be alert when “encountering” them over the phone or online.

Treat unknown numbers as unknown strangers and let them be “unknown” for your own good. Do not disclose personal and banking information over the phone to unauthorised persons.

The digital world makes our life easier with information at our finger tips, but there are cyber hackers and scammers who have ways and means to get this information to infiltrate bank accounts and siphon money out of these accounts.

Do not give away your password and OTP to anyone. Do not engage with unknown people and disclose personal information. Do not believe calls that threaten or frighten you with legal action for failing to settle Income Tax or installment payments. Do not transfer your money to another account for safe keeping on the advice of a caller. Above all, remember our mother’s advice when we were young children, “Never speak to strangers.”

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban