Scammers using ‘govt aid’ ploy to cheat victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Phone scammers are using another new tactic to have their victims part with their money by claiming to offer “government aid or incentives”.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Kamarudin Mat Din said the “Macau Scam” syndicate members would call their victims before telling them they had been selected to receive financial aid from the government.

He said victims were then ordered to reveal their banking particulars including passwords to facilitate the payment of the so-called aid.

Kamarudin said the scammers would then siphon cash with the banking information and not long after, victims would discover funds from their bank accounts missing.

He warned the public to be wary of such ruse pulled off by scammers.

Kamarudin said Macau Scams had caused losses amounting to more than RM560 million last year.

He said police had received 1,585 police reports throughout 2021 and had nabbed 9,646 people suspected to be involved in the syndicates nationwide.