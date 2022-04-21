Scanwolf, Signature combine strengths to cement presence in B2P space

PETALING JAYA: Scanwolf Corp Bhd’s wholly owned subsidiary, Scanwolf Marketing Sdn Bhd, has entered into a partnership with Signature International Bhd to strengthen their performance in the business-to-project (B2P) space.

The two parties aim to focus on their joint strengths through combined offerings of flooring materials and kitchen cabinets.

In the business-to-business (B2B) and the business-to-consumer (B2C) markets, the group and Signature’s wholly owned subsidiary, Signature Distribution Sdn Bhd, have entered into a distributorship agreement with Beyond Bath Sdn Bhd, appointing the two companies as authorised dealers of its products under the “Sorento” brand.

Following the distributorship agreement, all three parties have agreed to collaborate on the sale of each other’s products and to utilise the existing business platforms.

Scanwolf Corp executive director Datuk CK Cheong expressed optimism about the company’s prospects despite the volatile global landscape with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and rising trade hostilities between the world’s two largest economies.

“I am confident we can benefit from the US-China trade war as the US and European Union is the main market of vinyl flooring,” he said at the memorandum of understanding ceremony and the launch of Scanwolf Flooring’s sales gallery in Kota Damansara, Selangor, yesterday.

On the partnership, Signature group’s project business CEO believes the exclusive distributorship appointment is in line with its plans for strategic growth in the project segment.

Beyond Bath managing director CK Lee believes the inclusion of Signature and Scanwolf’s product will be an added value to it offerings to developers for upcoming property developments. He said Beyond Bath’s platform, Sorento Master Club, will benefit from having a link with Scanwolf and it is looking forward to their collaboration.

Scanwolf Marketing general manager Tan Yann Kang elaborated that these agreements will foster a long-term strategic alliance and growth with its partner, build its brand and create value for its clients.

“The ultimate objective is to create a healthy ecosystem for the building material and furnishing industries, which benefits both our business partners and our clients in the long run,” he said.

Scanwolf Flooring has also launched a new website to have better communication with all the designers, small contractors and distributors.