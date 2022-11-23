Scheduled 48-hour water supply disruption in Seberang Perai

GEORGE TOWN: About 197,851 consumers in Seberang Perai, Penang will be affected by a 48-hour scheduled water supply disruption starting Dec 2 to 4, said the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP).

The areas that will be affected are Seberang Perai Utara, Tengah and Selatan,

In a statement today, PBAPP said it will be shutting down part of the Sungai Dua water treatment plant to facilitate damaged 1350 millimetres (mm) and 1200 mm diameter valve replacement works.

“Apart from replacing the valves, PBAPP will also carry out other works at the same time to avoid repeated disruption of water supply to the same area if done separately.

“The works are the repair of a 1200 mm diameter pipe in Permatang Ara and maintenance works by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) at the Bukit Minyak pump station,“ the statement said

Of the 197,851 consumers, PBAPP said 173,236 will have their water supply cut off and 24,615 will experience low water pressure.

PBAPP estimates 48 hours for the physical works on site and the recovery time in the PBAPP water supply system.

“PBAPP will maximise water production at the LRA Air Itam and other water treatment plants on the island to minimise the impact of the supply disruption. Water storage in reservoirs will also be maximised,” it said.

The statement said it is working with the volunteer fire brigade coordinated by the state government to mobilise water supply assistance through tankers after 12 hours of water supply disruption.

The PBAPP apologises for the temporary inconvenience and urged consumers to store sufficient water for usage during the 48-hour water interruption.

Consumers are advised to contact PBAPP at 04-255 8255 for any enquiries.-Bernama