Scheduled water supply disruption in Seberang Perai Tengah on Oct 31

GEORGE TOWN: A total of seven areas in the Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district will experience scheduled water supply disruption between Oct 31 and Nov 1, said Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP).

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa, said in a statement today that the water pipeline would be shut down temporarily to allow work to instal a valve measuring 600mm in diameter to be carried out at Jalan Permatang Rawa.

This, he said, would affect about 2,600 account holders in seven areas in Jalan Perda Utama and Permatang Rawa, namely Kampung Permatang Batu, IKS Permatang Batu, Prominence Flat and Condominium, Bandar Perda Timur business area, Kampung Permatang Rawa, IKS Permatang Rawa and Taman Riang.

“Consumers in these areas are advised to store sufficient water for use for eight hours, from 10 pm on Saturday (Oct 31) to 6 am on Sunday (Nov 1),” he said, adding that the valve installation work was to improve and upgrade water supply to the Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district. — Bernama