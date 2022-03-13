School bookshop staff found burnt to death

KUALA LUMPUR: A 25-year-old female staff of a school bookshop was found burnt to death in the premises of a school in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras here on Saturday.

Cheras police chief ACP Muhammad Idzam Jaafar(pix) said the victim was a supervisor at the school’s bookshop and the case is classified as murder.

He said police arrested a suspect, a local man in his 30’s, at the compound of the school soon after the incident.

Muhammad Idzam said police received a distress call of a fire at a room at the school at about 6.20pm.

A team of policemen from the Salak Selatan police station went to the scene and found the fire had been put out by personnel of the Fire and Rescue Department.

Muhammad Idzam said upon extinguishing the blaze, firemen found the charred remains of a woman.

He said a police forensic team was summoned to sweep the place for clues before the victim’s remains were sent to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre (HUKM).

“The school was closed on Saturday and there was no one around except for the watchman.

“From early findings, the suspect who was held to assist in our investigations and is in custody under a week-long remand order was not acquainted with the victim. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain what had led to the incident,“ he said.

He urged the public to not speculate on the case and called on those with information on the incident to contact Cheras police at 012-2165881 or the KL police hotline at 03-21460584/585.