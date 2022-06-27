School boy bike theft gang busted

KUALA LUMPUR: Police crippled a gang of motorcycle thieves made up of secondary school students, recovering eight motorbikes that were reported stolen in the Ampang Jaya district, near here.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said police arrested five teenage boys aged between 14 and 16 on Wednesday.

He said the teenagers are from secondary schools within the district.

Mohamad Farouk said eight stolen Honda EX5 motorcycles were recovered from various locations in Ampang Jaya.

“They have the skills to start a motorcycle by simply connecting wires. Their main target were the EX5 models which they stole for their own personal use. We have solved eight cases of motorcycle theft with the arrests,“ he said

Mohamad Farouk said the teenagers are in police custody for investigations under a remand order.

He said the case is being investigated for motor vehicle theft under Section 379A of the Penal Code.