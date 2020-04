PETALING JAYA: Just like other businesses, school bus operators and drivers are asking for a reprieve on loan repayments to help tide them over this lean period.

They claim that for every bus they put in service, they end up with only a RM500 profit each month, after accounting for overheads and the driver’s salary.

That leaves them with insufficient funds to service the loans they have taken when purchasing the buses. Some bus operators also drive their own buses, thereby serving as owner and driver.

Federation of Malaysian School Bus Operators Association president Amali Munif Rahmat told theSun the interest rate on the loans vary from 8% to 10% per year.

Each bus costs RM70,000 to RM80,000, but the amount can go up to RM84,000 after accounting for taxes, fees and other costs. School bus operators get their loans from credit companies.

Amali also explained that parents bulk-pay 10.5 months in fare per year, after accounting for school holidays.

Fares range from as low as RM30 to RM90 a month in areas such as Gombak to as high as RM300 in Damansara. The fare is calculated based on the distance between the child’s home and the school.

However, some parents have stopped paying now that their children are not going to school.

Amali, whose association represents more than 9,000 school bus operators and drivers nationwide, said they would not be able to sustain their operations if the government does not intervene.

“This is not a business that everyone is willing to undertake, seeing the overhead is enough to break us. It is all the more reason why a moratorium on loan repayments is essential,” he said.

“Otherwise, there will be no one to take the children to school once the movement control order is lifted and classes resume.”

He expects schools to remain closed for the rest of the year except for those sitting for the SPM and STPM examinations. The UPSR and PT3 examinations have already been cancelled.

Amali said many bus operators have resorted to taking other jobs to supplement their income.

He said many drivers are likely to quit and go for other jobs if schools do not reopen in three months.

Members of the federation serve about 1.5 million children, from those in kindergarten to secondary schools.

Amali appealed to parents who still have a job to continue paying the fares to help the bus operators meet their loan obligations.

He also urged the government to provide them with monetary aid similar to the assistance given to e-hailing and taxi drivers.

On March 28, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced that taxi drivers would be given a one-off RM600 monetary aid while e-hailing drivers received RM500 each.

